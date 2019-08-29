Are You Ready? Before During and After The Storm

Hurricanes bring heavy rain and winds that can create damage, as well as block roads and knock out power. People with certain health conditions, like those that require medication, need to have a safety plan in place in case an emergency strikes.





Here’s how you can keep your family safe and healthy before, during and after a storm.

How to prepare before the storm

Once you find out the storm is heading your way, go ahead and prepare. Here’s a storm-ready checklist:

1. Know your evacuation routes. Be sure to have discussed or have a written evacuation plan. The National Weather Service recommends you have a plan of action mapped out in case you are pressed for time.

2. Create a home safety kit. The Department of Homeland Security recommends you have:

Enough water for each person to have a gallon a day

Three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight

Whistle

First Aid Kit

Garbage bags

Towelettes

Phone chargers

Duct tape

Wrench or pliers

Local map

Manual can opener

