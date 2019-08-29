Polk County Environmental Lands Sites to Close

Bartow, Fla. (August 29, 2019) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, all Environmental Lands Sites will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in preparation of Hurricane Dorian and will remain closed until further notice.

These sites include Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and SUMICA.