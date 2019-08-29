Polk County Environmental Lands Sites to Close
Bartow, Fla. (August 29, 2019) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, all Environmental Lands Sites will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in preparation of Hurricane Dorian and will remain closed until further notice.
These sites include Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and SUMICA.
For a location map and additional information on Polk County Environmental Land sites, check Environmental Lands’ website atwww.polknature.com. Those with questions about the closures should contact Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at (863) 534-7377.