US 27 Entrance to Posner Park closed for Utilities work

Bartow, Fla. ( August 29, 2019 ) — Polk County Utilities is installing a connection box at the intersection of US 27 and Posner Boulevard. All eastbound lanes at the entrance to Posner Park City Center are closed to inbound traffic. This includes the southbound turn lanes on US 27 and the northbound turn lane of US 27. This configuration will remain through Friday evening, weather permitting.