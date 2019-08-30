Winter Haven Police Department:





Notice Regarding Traffic Along Hwy 542 (Dundee Rd)

State Road 542 (E Central Ave, Lk Elbert Dr SE around Lake Elbert, Dundee Rd and past Buckeye Loop Rd.) remains an active construction site.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has begun securing this site in preparation for the storm. You will notice relocation of pedestrian barriers, signs, equipment or other materials that could become hazards during the storm.

The contractor performing the construction, FDOT teams, and a contracted Construction Engineering Inspection team are all prepared to respond to the site as soon as it is safe to do so. Please approach this area with extreme caution until it is fully restored after the storm event.

(Drivers should consider alternate routes if at all possible)