17 Yr Old Bartow Boy Shot & Killed Sunday Night

BARTOW POLICE DEPARTMENT

09/1/2019

Homicide Investigation





Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at 1060 S Golfview Avenue, Apt. 2 in Bartow. Officers responded to the location in reference to a shooting, and found the victim, Joseph White, 17 years old, with gunshot wound. Attempts to revive White were unsuccessful.

The family of the deceased has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives ask that anyone with information please call the Bartow Police Department, Detective Warren at 863-534-5046. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call Crimstoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).