2019 12th Annual Meals on Wheels Auction & Dinner Fundraiser “Bringin’ Back the 80’s”

2019 “12thAnnual Meals on Wheels Auction & Dinner Fundraiser”

“Bringin’ Back the 80’s”





Info provided by Susan Eldridge and Lara Katich

Meals on Wheels of Polk County is excited to announce our 12thAnnual SilentAuction and Dinner Fundraiser.We are a non-profit organization that receives no government funds and is actively supported by businesses, churches, organizations and volunteers. We depend on our community for survival.

Our yearly silent auction and dinner fundraiser is a campaign designed to raise money along with the sales from our thrift store daily. It is the core part of our organization and is incredibly important to promote our mission and the goals of Meals on Wheels of Polk County. Fundraising goes beyond survival, it allows us to serve people from all backgrounds and income levels.

We count it a privilege to deliver a hot nutritious meal and provide a daily contact to the homebound. Meals on Wheels has a goal to improve the quality of life for our recipients who depend on us to help them remain independent in their homes. The meals delivered by friendly and caring volunteers make such a difference in their lives.

We are asking if you could Sponsor Meals on Wheels or Donate an item to be auctioned at our event . All donations are greatly appreciated. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Single tickets can also be purchased online or in our office. Thank you for considering a donation to help Meals on Wheels continue fulfilling our mission.

Our Silent Auction Dinner will be held at Lake Ashton Country Club on Friday, September 20, 2019 . Join us for our largest fundraiser of the year to help feed the homebound and seniors in our community. Please contact me for information or to arrange for a pickup of your donation. Call 863-299-1616, email [email protected], donate online at mealsonwheelspolk.comor mail to Meals on Wheels at 620 6thSt NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.

We look forward to you joining us and being a Meals on Wheels Partner!