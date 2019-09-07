Two Woman Shot & One Killed In Lakeland Shooting After Altercation

LAKELAND, FL (September 6, 2019) – On Thursday, September 5, 2019, at approximately 12:48 p.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to Jewel Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult females with gunshot wounds. The females, later identified as Anastasia Crumb-Guy and Tysheana Marshall, were transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. Shortly thereafter, Crumb-Guy was pronounced deceased.

Prior to the shooting, Crumb-Guy and Marshall forced their way into the residence on Jewel Avenue and confronted an adult male and female residing in the home. Crumb-Guy and Marshall began arguing with the male inside the house. The argument quickly escalated to a physical altercation involving the male and Crumb-Guy and Marshall. As the male attempted to retreat to another area, Crumb-Guy armed herself with a knife and blocked his path. Fearing for the man’s life, the female resident produced a handgun and fired a warning shot. Neither Crumb-Guy nor Marshall heeded the warning shot and continued to physically attack the male. The female resident then began firing the gun, striking both Crumb-Guy and Marshall. Both the male and female residents were not injured. Tysheana Marshall was still being treated at Lakeland Regional Health at last update.

The male and female resident remained at the scene and have cooperated with detectives. At this time no arrests have been made. This continues to be an open and active investigation, and detectives will work with the State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are to be filed. If anyone has additional information related to the case, please contact Detective Brooke Osterhage at 834.6964 or [email protected] .

The identities of the residents are not being released in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

Additional Information:

Anastasia Crumb-Guy (Deceased)

DOB: 04/02/83

Tysheana Marshall

DOB: 02/18/86