Sandra Rae Bennett Prestridge | September 16, 1941 – August 30, 2019 | Obituary

Sandra Rae Bennett Prestridge, age 77, passed away Friday August 30, 2019 in Cartersville, Georgia surrounded by her daughters and son. She was born September 16, 1941 in Lakeland, Florida, the daughter of Paul R. Bennett and Hazel Allen Shumacher. She was a graduate of Lakeland High School. A resident of the Huntsville, Alabama […]

POLKOBITS



