Adams Homes Commemorates 41 New Homes In Alamanda At Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Looking for a new place that’s located close to the shopping and dining experiences of South Lakeland? Want to catch a movie at Lakeside Village? Or have a dinner and evening stroll in Downtown Lakeland. Then consider one of the many new homes at Alamanda Homes.

Located off of 540A in South Lakeland, Alamanda Homes is a new community by Adams Homes Lakeland. The neighborhood contains 41 homesites. Each sits on a quarter acre lot, providing plenty of space to live, work, and play.

“So those are nice lots,” said Mark Hyde, Sales Associate for Adams Homes Lakeland. “They come wide enough, deep enough, to accommodate a beautiful pool if you so see fit in the future.”

Of course, the best feature about this new community, as is the best feature of any home, is location, location, location. Situated right off of 540A, Alamada is in the prime location close enough to all of the shopping and dining experiences that South Lakeland is known for.

“Adams Homes has been offering new homes for sale in the Lakeland area, as well as nearby Auburndale, Winter Haven and Haines City area since 2002,” it’s website states. “With floor plans and amenities to fit most every budget, Adams Homes’ offering of communities can accommodate first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, and retirement buyers.”

Adams Homes Lakeland celebrated the grand opening of this new community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 29. Hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, the luau-themed event allowed participants to take a close look at a model home for themselves.

Hyde had already sold four homes himself that month, and he had high expectations for him and other realtors to sell even more in the immediate future. He especially plans on creating incentives for more realtors to come in and sell these new homes.

“This is a new community in Lakeland,” Hyde said. “If you take a look around, there are a lot of these beautiful homes. A lot of them are move-in ready. With that, we are looking to fill up this place.”

Mayor Bill Mutz commended Adams Homes for opening a new location in such a prestigious spot of South Lakeland. He expressed his eagerness for new residents to move into the community and enjoy what Lakeland has to offer.

“We are grateful for Adams Homes,” he said. We are grateful for continued expansion here, and for the investment in it, and the quality homes that are built for square foot, and the pricing is excellent. We have a need for homes, so we are very, very glad to have the product.”

For more information, call 863-417-1697 or 850-677-8887. Or visit their website at: https://www.adamshomes.com/homes-for-sale-lakeland-fl/