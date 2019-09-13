The Winter Haven Fire Department Will Partner With SUN ‘n FUN For Relief Supplies For The Bahamas
Due to Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas have experienced catastrophic devastation including loss of life. As you can imagine this has caused a crippling effect to their available resources, which will take days, months and possibly years to restore. In an effort to facilitate this process, the Winter Haven Fire Department in collaboration with the International Association of Firefighters Local # 4967 (IAFF #4967) will embark on a humanitarian aid effort to provide essential supplies to the island.
The City of Winter Haven Fire Department and IAFF 4967 has partnered with SUN n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence to collect essential supplies for the residents of the Bahamas.
Once the items are packaged and staged for shipment, Penske Trucking will provide a box truck that will allow us to deliver the items to the SUN n FUN Expo campus. From there, SUN n FUN will coordinate with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation for proper dispersant to those in need.
Items can be dropped off at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 located at 301 Ave G SW. Hours of operation will be from 2:30pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Saturday.
The City of Winter Haven Fire Department will not be excepting monetary donations.
Contacts can be reached at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 at 863-291-5665
Contacts
Battalion Chief Joseph Carbone
Lieutenant Charlie Robles
Lieutenant Mike Waters
Lieutenant Jeremy Cohen
Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Bilbrey IAFF 4967
Disaster Relief Essentials
General Supplies Hygiene Products
Tents Toothbrushes
Cots – adult size Toothpaste
Water bladders Soap
Water Containers Deodorant
Portable Generators (15kw-25kw) Sanitary Napkins
Chainsaws
Plastic Tarps Food
Can Openers Water
Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes) non-perishables
Portable Single and Double Burner Stove Canned Goods
Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights Baby Food
Water Purification Kits Baby Formula
Flashlights
Blankets
Insect Repellent
Portable Radios
Batteries
Personal port-o-potty
Cleaning Products (bleach, brooms, mops, garbage bags
Medical Supplies Baby Supplies
Sterile Bandages Diapers
Gauze Wipes
Band-aids Bottles
Tape Diaper Cream
Hydrogen Peroxide
Alcohol Pads
Medical Gloves
N95 Masks