Winter Haven
The Winter Haven Fire Department Will Partner With SUN ‘n FUN For Relief Supplies For The Bahamas


Due to Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas have experienced catastrophic devastation including loss of life. As you can imagine this has caused a crippling effect to their available resources, which will take days, months and possibly years to restore. In an effort to facilitate this process, the Winter Haven Fire Department in collaboration with the International Association of Firefighters Local # 4967 (IAFF #4967) will embark on a humanitarian aid effort to provide essential supplies to the island.


The City of Winter Haven Fire Department and IAFF 4967 has partnered with SUN n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence to collect essential supplies for the residents of the Bahamas.

Once the items are packaged and staged for shipment, Penske Trucking will provide a box truck that will allow us to deliver the items to the SUN n FUN Expo campus. From there, SUN n FUN will coordinate with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation for proper dispersant to those in need.

Items can be dropped off at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 located at 301 Ave G SW.  Hours of operation will be from 2:30pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Saturday.

The City of Winter Haven Fire Department will not be excepting monetary donations.

Contacts can be reached at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 at 863-291-5665

Contacts
Battalion Chief Joseph Carbone
Lieutenant Charlie Robles
Lieutenant Mike Waters
Lieutenant Jeremy Cohen
Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Bilbrey IAFF 4967

Disaster Relief Essentials

General Supplies                                                    Hygiene Products
Tents                                                                         Toothbrushes
Cots – adult size                                                       Toothpaste
Water bladders                                                        Soap
Water Containers                                                    Deodorant
Portable Generators (15kw-25kw)                       Sanitary Napkins
Chainsaws
Plastic Tarps                                                              Food
Can Openers                                                              Water
Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes)      non-perishables
Portable Single and Double Burner Stove           Canned Goods
Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights                           Baby Food
Water Purification Kits                                            Baby Formula
Flashlights
Blankets
Insect Repellent
Portable Radios
Batteries
Personal port-o-potty
Cleaning Products (bleach, brooms, mops, garbage bags

Medical Supplies                                                Baby Supplies
Sterile Bandages                                                 Diapers
Gauze                                                                    Wipes
Band-aids                                                             Bottles
Tape                                                                       Diaper Cream
Hydrogen Peroxide
Alcohol Pads
Medical Gloves
N95 Masks

