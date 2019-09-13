The Winter Haven Fire Department Will Partner With SUN ‘n FUN For Relief Supplies For The Bahamas

The Winter Haven Fire Department Will Partner With SUN ‘n FUN For Relief Supplies For The Bahamas



Due to Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas have experienced catastrophic devastation including loss of life. As you can imagine this has caused a crippling effect to their available resources, which will take days, months and possibly years to restore. In an effort to facilitate this process, the Winter Haven Fire Department in collaboration with the International Association of Firefighters Local # 4967 (IAFF #4967) will embark on a humanitarian aid effort to provide essential supplies to the island.





The City of Winter Haven Fire Department and IAFF 4967 has partnered with SUN n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence to collect essential supplies for the residents of the Bahamas.

Once the items are packaged and staged for shipment, Penske Trucking will provide a box truck that will allow us to deliver the items to the SUN n FUN Expo campus. From there, SUN n FUN will coordinate with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation for proper dispersant to those in need.

Items can be dropped off at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 located at 301 Ave G SW. Hours of operation will be from 2:30pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Saturday.

The City of Winter Haven Fire Department will not be excepting monetary donations.

Contacts can be reached at Winter Haven Fire Department Station 1 at 863-291-5665

Contacts

Battalion Chief Joseph Carbone

Lieutenant Charlie Robles

Lieutenant Mike Waters

Lieutenant Jeremy Cohen

Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Bilbrey IAFF 4967

Disaster Relief Essentials

General Supplies Hygiene Products

Tents Toothbrushes

Cots – adult size Toothpaste

Water bladders Soap

Water Containers Deodorant

Portable Generators (15kw-25kw) Sanitary Napkins

Chainsaws

Plastic Tarps Food

Can Openers Water

Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes) non-perishables

Portable Single and Double Burner Stove Canned Goods

Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights Baby Food

Water Purification Kits Baby Formula

Flashlights

Blankets

Insect Repellent

Portable Radios

Batteries

Personal port-o-potty

Cleaning Products (bleach, brooms, mops, garbage bags

Medical Supplies Baby Supplies

Sterile Bandages Diapers

Gauze Wipes

Band-aids Bottles

Tape Diaper Cream

Hydrogen Peroxide

Alcohol Pads

Medical Gloves

N95 Masks