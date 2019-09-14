Polk Soil & Water Conservation District – Meeting Agenda for Sept. 17

MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, September 17th 2019-4:00pm
Polk State Lakeland Campus – Rm LTB 1124
3425 Winter Lake Road
Lakeland, Florida 33803
- Call to order
- Pledge of allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of July 16th 2019 Meeting Minutes
- Chair Report – Joe Garrison
- Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
- Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
- Bylaw Review – Dr. Sharon Masters
- Public Relations Report
- Monthly Meetings with Schools – Drew Pitts
- Old BusinessNew Business -Discuss reimbursement for hotel/travel expenses and AFCD fees for the state meeting
- Adjourn