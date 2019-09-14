Dailyridge.com

Home Polk County Polk Soil & Water Conservation District – Meeting Agenda for Sept. 17

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District – Meeting Agenda for Sept. 17

Polk County Polk County News Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 9 0
page1image35821040

MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, September 17th 2019-4:00pm
Polk State Lakeland Campus – Rm LTB 1124


3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of July 16th 2019 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Bylaw Review – Dr. Sharon Masters
  9. Public Relations Report
  • Monthly Meetings with Schools – Drew Pitts
  1. Old BusinessNew Business -Discuss reimbursement for hotel/travel expenses and AFCD fees for the state meeting
  2. Adjourn

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN