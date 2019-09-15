37 Yr Old Winter Haven Man & 41 Yr Lakeland Woman Killed In Crash On Hwy 98 Early Sunday

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a 2-vehicle traffic crash in north Lakeland that resulted in two fatalities. Preliminary information so far is as follows:





Around 4:17 a.m. this morning we received a 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 98 near the intersection with Hwy 471 (near Pasco County) in north Lakeland. Evidence and witness statements indicate that a 2005 grey 4-door Saab was heading southbound on 98 when it moved into the northbound lane to pass the car in front of it. When it did so, it hit a northbound tan 2003 Mercury Sable that was traveling northbound.

Both drivers were deceased on-scene. Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

The driver of the Saab was 37-year-old Todd Grau of Winter Haven. He was wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Mercury was 41-year-old Marie Telfort of Lakeland. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

The roadway in that area was closed for approximately 5 hours during the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.