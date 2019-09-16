Lake Wales Police Need Help Identifying Suspect





The victim reported on September 2, 2019 at approximately 1:00pm she accidentally left $100 cash at the self-checkout after completing her purchase. A white female, who has not been identified, was in line behind the victim at the register and was observed on video taking the money after the victim walked away. The suspect exited the store and left the parking lot in a silver vehicle. The suspect and suspect’s vehicle are seen in these photographs. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department Investigations Division at (863) 678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.