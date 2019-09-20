2019 Lake Wales High School Homecoming Parade

It was seemingly the perfect day for the 2019 homecoming parade there was a pleasant crisp breeze blowing across the Lake Wailes lake. The crowd was anxiously awaiting the parade to start it seemed like it was never going to come down the road. Then finally the LWPD Explorer came over the horizon looking up Central Avenue. Everyone held their breath wondering if in fact the parade was going to get underway. Slowly the cruiser approached the intersection of Central and Lakeshore, you could hear the marching band in the distance.

Kids started smiling and heading for the edge of the road just to catch a glimpse of the band. The band didn’t disappoint you could feel the drums beating in your chest as they stopped at the intersection. The tone had been set for the rest of the parade, it was electric. Children ran up anxiously awaiting those on floats, and in vehicles to throw out candy. As soon as the candy hit the ground the frenzy began.





Parade spectators were in high spirits as the participants waved and smiled. There were smiles on everyone’s faces, it was a moment of hometown pride. My heart leaped when the ROTC walked by, to think that any of these kids could go on the serve our country from our very own town. The cheerleaders from each school shouted and brought their best school spirit and proudly represented Lake Wales. The floats were magnificently done you could see the time and effort that went into each float.

The dancers twirled eloquently in their well-rehearsed routine. The homecoming court was well represented riding in the back of convertibles sitting high up so all the spectators could see them smiling, waving, and enjoying the moment. The highlight of the parade was when the football players rode in on the big fire truck. I have no doubt that if the we keep the electricity going, we can bring home a victory.

Pictures from the Parade:

