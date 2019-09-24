Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Dollar General Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Paying for some things and not others still doesn’t make stealing right!

The woman in these photos stopped at the Dollar General located at 2340 8th St in Winter Haven. Before going into the store, she perused the clothing items outside and chose some that suited her fancy. She placed them aside and went in the store. She proceeded to select other items and actually paid for those items.

After exiting, she proceeded to pick up the items she didn’t pay for an carry them to her 1995 – 1999 maroon Ford Ranger.

Do you recognize her? The truck has a damaged tailgate and quite a bit of items in the bed of the truck.

Unfortunately, when a photo was obtained, the flash completely washed out the characters due to the reflection.

If you know who she is, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.