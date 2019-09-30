Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida In Auburndale Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida celebrated the opening of its newest location in Auburndale by inviting the public to a special grand opening celebration on Thursday.

Several dozen members of the local community had an opportunity to visit the new eye care clinic and see what services and merchandise it had to offer. Guests could receive a special mug filled with freebies, as well as enjoy appetizers served by Terrie Lobb Catering.

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida opened it Auburndale branch earlier in August, becoming the eighth location in Polk County. They decided to expand their services to Auburndale as to better facilitate customers and clients outside of the Lakeland area and from surrounding communities.

“There is not many optical in this area,” explained Branch Manager Candice Davis. “We wanted to outreach to all of our clients, who are closer with more clientele, and it is an easier drive all the way around.”

The new branch is located along US Highway 92 in the former location of Kerry’s Clock Resturant. It honors the memory of the former resturant, along with the rest of the local community, with old photographs posted throughout the inside of the building.

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida brings with it decades of experience in providing quality eye care services and products, with many of its doctors having worked with the company since the 1980s, Davis explained.

Since opening their new Auburndale branch, their reception from the local community has more than exceeded expectations. The branch was opened to draw in more clients from the local area, and they have more than exceeded that goal, Davis said.

“We have been booked out almost a month,” she said. “We want to strive to be the best with 10 out of 10 service. If we do not satisfy you, we want to know about it so we can make it happen.”

Part of what has allowed Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida to thrive within its decades-long history has been its commitment to customer service. They want their clients to receive the best care possible, and not feel as though they are another number in the system, Davis said.

“It is the customer service, we want to help our patients as much as we can,” she said. “We really give you the one-on-one time where we do not push you in or out. We just offer quality service.”

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida is located at 202 Magnolia Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.eyesfl.com/