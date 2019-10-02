Additional Charge Has been Filed on Polk County Jail inmate Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez, previously of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” Weight Loss Clinic

An additional charge have been filed against Polk County Jail inmate Jesusadelaida “Jesse” Lopez, previously of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight loss clinic. She has been in the Polk County Jail since February 14, 2019, for charges related to the unlicensed practice of health care.

The new charge filed against her is solicitation to commit first degree murder (F-1).

She will have a first appearance hearing for this charge at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon via video feed from the Central County Jail in Bartow.

We will bring you all the details as the become available.