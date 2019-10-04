Scholarship Awards Presented By Polk County Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation

Release By The Polk County Police Chiefs Association:





Scholarship Awards PresentedOn Oct. 3, 2019, 5 high school graduates received scholarships from the Polk County Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation in honor of the late Auburndale Police Chief, Nolan McLeod. McLeod, who died of stomach cancer in 2012, told family and friends his dying wish was to help the children of law enforcement officials in Polk County.The ceremony was held at the Bartow Civic Center during the monthly Polk County Police Chiefs Association’s meeting. The scholarships are funded solely through private donations and fund raisers held through the year. Over the past five years, the foundation has awarded 42 scholarships totaling $81,500.00 to the children of law enforcement. With yesterdays presentations, that number grew to 47 scholarships and totals $101,500.00“Nolan was a believer in education, and he wanted to see more opportunities for children of law enforcement officers,” said Nancy McLeod, McLeod’s wife who also attended the ceremony along with sons Joel and Chad.Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez, president of the Polk County Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation, said it was an honor for the foundation to award the scholarships.“One of Chief McLeod’s last requests was to create a scholarship fund for students,” he said. “We are pleased to once again have the opportunity to award these scholarships and invest in the children of our fellow officers.”Eligible students submitted an application, which includes an essay, the name of the school they plan to attend and their intended career field. A selection committee then reviews and ranks the students based on their applications.The winners of the 2019 Polk Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation Scholarship are:Timothy Blanchette – University of Central Florida; Celeste Hardee – North Carolina A&T State University; Hope Hill – University of Florida; Jarrett Perkins – Florida State University; Karianne Sherouse – Saint Leo University;Picture of recipients:(Front L-R): Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez – President, Polk County Police Chief’s Charitable Foundation (and Polk County Police Chiefs Association); Chad Mcleod (Nolan’s son); Guy Hill – Accepting the award for his daughter, Hope Hill; Karianne Sherouse; Timothy Blanchette; Shandra Hardee – Accepting the award for her daughter, Celeste Hardee; Steven Perkins – Accepting the award for his son, Jarrett Perkins;Nancy Mcleod