UPDATE on Double Homicide in Winter Haven

** Update to Double Homicide **

The two victims in the double homicide that occurred on Oct. 6, 2019 have been identified as 23 year-old Chanel Zhane Brown (last known address in Lake Hamilton) and 42 year-old Latoya Dimitria Owens (also goes by last name of Grant). The two women were found inside of the residence located at 127 Ave. V NW in Winter Haven. Owens lived at the home.





A person of interest has been identified as 35 year-old Antonio Jamar Davis (DOB 9-5-84, LKA 1021 N Tangerine St., Lake Hamilton). Last night, he turned himself in at Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant (unrelated to this case) for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Battery. Additionally, Winter Haven detectives were able to identify Davis in a disturbance that occurred on August 28, 2019 at 320 Ave. U, NW in Winter Haven where Davis displayed a firearm and indicated he would “use it.” He was booked into the Polk County Jail early this morning for the warrant charges as well as Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Investigators continue to follow tips and leads that are received and ask the public to call if anyone has any information regarding this case. Those wishing anonymity should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.