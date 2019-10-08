Chief Charlie Bird Seeking Winter Haven Residents to Participate in the

2020 Winter Haven Police Leadership Council





Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird is seeking residents of Winter Haven, who are over the age of 18, to participate in the Winter Haven Police Leadership Council. The dates for the council will be held every other Tuesday beginning in January until the end of April 2020.

The Council will consist of approximately 20 members who will serve voluntarily and meet every other Tuesday from 6 – 9 p.m. with Chief Bird and agency members from both Police and Fire for a total of eight meetings. The Council will begin on January 21, 2020. Participants will be asked to complete assignments and provide feedback on Department operations.

Members of the Council will experience hands-on activities over the course of the eight weeks while gaining a much better understanding of what it takes to operate Municipal Police and Fire Departments. Council members will participate in tours at the Polk County Jail book-in, Central County Jail and the Courthouse. Participants will be required to serve specified times at the Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center and complete a Ride-A-Long with an officer. Participants have proven to be a valuable community resource in advising on topics that affect the agency.

Those interested in serving on the Police Leadership Council can request an application by calling 863-291-5858, ext. 2351. Applications can also be obtained by going to the Department website at www.WinterHavenPD.com and clicking the Community Services link on the homepage or send an email to [email protected] Applications must be submitted no later than December 1, 2019 to be considered for the upcoming council that will begin on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Citizens awarded the opportunity to serve will be notified no later than December 15 in order to make plans for the meeting dates. A listing of meeting dates will be sent along with the application.