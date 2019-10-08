Man Shot Twice During Incident At Lake Wales Residence

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

A fight between two Lake Wales men on Monday, October 7, 2019 ended with one of the men being shot twice and sent to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.





Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 6:08 P.M. Monday night, October 7, 2019, to a residence just off US Hwy 27 near Bok Academy.

During the fight, one man was shot with a Glock 9mm, once in the thigh, and once in the abdomen.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The names of the two men are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

The man who was shot is in critical condition. The other man was treated for minor head injuries, and was released from the hospital.

Detectives spoke with several witnesses, with some saying that they saw the two men fighting on the ground.

One witness said the confrontation started when she came to her former residence with the man who was eventually shot. She was there to retrieve her remaining property from the home where the man who shot the other man lives.

According to the shooter, the other man had followed him into his residence before both men exited and a physical fight took place outside.

The shooter said he had been punched numerous times in the face, and was being held in a headlock which made him feel like he was about to pass out, so as a last resort, he shot the other man.

He said he then handed his gun over to a witness and remained on scene until deputies arrived.

Evidence at the scene corroborates statements from the witnesses and shooter.

The man who was shot has not been able to speak with detectives due to his condition.

Detectives are reviewing the shooting to determine if the facts support a “Stand Your Ground” self-defense case.