In Memory ROBERT WILLIAM HELMS





Robert “Billy” Helms, 48,of Babson Park, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lake Wales. He was born Jan. 11, 1971, in Bartow, to Ray and Bertha Helms.

He was a resident of Babson Park for 28 years, coming from Fort Meade. He was a heavy equipment operator at Mosaic South Fort Meade Mine for 21 years and of the Christian faith.

Billy enjoyed vacations to Casey Key and the mountains, fishing, baseball, being with his wife, girls, family and friends. He also enjoyed attending church at the First Christian Church of Babson Park.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Bertha Helms.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Helms, of Babson Park; daughters, Leigh-Anne, Lacey and Lindy; father, Ray Helms; sister, Cindy Richman (Rob); brother, Wally Helms (Wendy); sister, Leta Short (Russel); and many nieces and nephews. He was expecting his first granddaughter, Olivia Rae, in November.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at

First Christian Church of Babson Park.