In Memory ROBERT WILLIAM HELMS Robert “Billy” Helms, 48,of Babson Park, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lake Wales. He was born Jan. 11, 1971, in Bartow, to Ray and Bertha Helms. He was a resident of Babson Park for 28 years, coming from Fort Meade. He was a heavy equipment operator at Mosaic South […]

