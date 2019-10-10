John Storer | July 15, 1921 – October 02, 2019 | Obituary

John Storer July 15, 1921 – October 02, 2019 John’s Obituary John Storer, MD, a pioneer in heart and vessel surgery, died peacefully at his home in Lake Wales, Florida on October 2nd. Dr. Storer was born on July 15, 1921 in Pitman, New Jersey to parents Alexander and Helen (Stanger). John graduated from the […]

