AdventHealth brings Pink Out initiative to Polk County

Pink Out runs now through October 31

DAVENPORT, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 — AdventHealth’s annual Pink Out initiative has been expanded into AdventHealth’s newest ventures in Polk County. The Pink Out campaign, which coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness month, aims to bring awareness to the importance of preventative screenings.

“Unfortunately, many of us don’t have to go very far down the list of friends and family members to find someone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Women. “Having a conversation about this with our loved ones could save their lives. We hope this initiative will remind everyone in our community about the importance of screening for breast cancer.”

An estimated 268,000 women nationwide are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. With methods of detection and treatment, many women can, and do, beat breast cancer.

“Mammograms are one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early,” said Dr. Paul Williams, a breast surgeon at AdventHealth Medical Group in Davenport. “And the earlier the we catch breast cancer, the better chance we have to beat it.”

Throughout October, AdventHealth is offering mammograms for $30 in 30 minutes. As part of the Pink Out initiative in Polk, residents now have three new locations providing this offer: AdventHealth Heart of Florida, AdventHealth Lake Wales, and AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Davenport.