Dailyridge.com

Home Polkobits Albin Eugene Kendall | February 04, 1930 – October 02, 2019 | Obituary

Albin Eugene Kendall | February 04, 1930 – October 02, 2019 | Obituary

Polkobits
SHARE
, / 11 0

Albin Eugene Kendall February 04, 1930 – October 02, 2019 Albin’s Obituary   Albin Eugene Kendall, 89, of Apopka, Florida passed Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Lake Mary Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 4, 1930 in Sanford, Florida to the late Albin and Stella (Vincent) Kendall.   He was preceded in […]
POLKOBITS


FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN