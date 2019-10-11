Peter Wayland June 15, 1939 – September 09, 2019 Peter’s Obituary Born Peter Stepanovs in Latvia, he ultimately immigrated to California after surviving through the trials of WWII Germany and by the grace of sponsorship from the Catholic Church; Peter Wayland found his home in south Florida. He came here from Miami/Key Largo area in […]
Peter Wayland | June 15, 1939 – September 09, 2019 | OBITUARY
