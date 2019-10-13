Body Brought To Shore After Apparent Drowning In Winter Haven Lake

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating after a man’s body was found in a Winter Haven lake. The incident occurred early Saturday morning.

A kayaker witnessed a man fall from his boat into Grassy Lake in Winter Haven. The kayaker screamed for help and a woman on shore dialed 911. The kayaker attempted to save the man. Police & firefighters swam out and helped the kayaker bring the mans body onto shore. The man did not survive.





A medical examiner will perform autopsy this week to determine cause of death.