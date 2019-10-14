Polk County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Locating Man With Warrant and Who Is Suspect in Double Homicide

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Release:



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg AKA “Woo Woo,” DOB 11/07/83, who is 5’9” tall and 131 lbs. He has a warrant for his arrest from Greene County, Tennessee, for first degree murder. He is also a suspect in a double homicide in unincorporated Winter Haven.

He was last seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tucson with FL tag D5BPK in the area of 17th Street NE, off of Dundee Road in Winter Haven.

He is to be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. He has several tattoos, as seen in the photos here. We are also posting a sample photo of the SUV he was last seen driving.

If anyone sees this suspect, do NOT APPROACH him. Dial 911 immediately.

Or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Your information will be forwarded to law enforcement for follow up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.