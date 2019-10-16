Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Two Individuals Who Conducted a Fraudulent Return at Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Help Us Identify These Two

They both entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) through separate doors, but then met up inside of the store.

They selected a microwave, leaf blower and a VISA Gift card. (not sure what they thought they would do with this until activated, but…)

Anyway, they took the items to the service desk and conducted a fraudulent return. They were given a Walmart gift card of more than $115. And off they went.

They were seen getting into the passenger side of a gray Volkswagen ( unknown model). Anyone with information on who they are is asked to call Det. Mike Leonard at 863-401-2256 OR if you want to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).