Winter Haven Public Safety To Celebrate Florida City Government Week

Winter Haven Police Department Release:



Starting Monday, October 21 and running through October 26, Winter Haven Public Safety will celebrate Florida City Government Week by highlighting the various areas of Public Safety and interacting with the community in a variety of ways.





Starting Monday, October 21, there will be displays set up in the Winter Haven Public Library for Police, Fire and Code Compliance. These displays will highlight various aspects of the areas with literature, photos and even some times for meet & greets with members. These displays will be on hand until Friday, October 25.

Also, members will be participating at a variety of businesses throughout the week to include

Coffee With A Cop at Richard’s Coffee – Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 – 9 am

Paint A Pumpkin with Public Safety at Chick-fil-A – Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5 – 7 p.m.

Lunch With Public Safety at Olive Garden (coupons will be handed out) – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 11:30 am – 1 pm

Supper with Public Safety at McDonalds (6th St NW) (Free Happy Meal with purchase of adult meal) Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30 – 7 pm

Friday, we bring back our extremely popular Tweet The Public Safety Beat. We will give citizens a virtual ride along with Code Compliance, Police and Fire for a full day of interaction as our members work the calls through the day.

Saturday, we finish the week out with a Prescription Pill Take Back event at the Police Department from 10 am – 2 pm. There will also be “Behind The Scenes Mini Tours” for anyone who would like to see just what happens behind the doors of a Police Department. Stop in anytime between 10 am – 2 pm.