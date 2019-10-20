Update Regarding Tornado Damage in Polk County:





All roads that were temporarily closed due to tree damage, downed power lines, and power line repairs are now open.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has established a mobile command center at the Mt. Tabor Baptist church, 3504 Mt Tabor Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Specially assigned deputy sheriff’s will be patrolling the areas damaged by the tornado overnight in northwest Polk County and during the day tomorrow to assist residents and provide security.

For tomorrow:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Weekend Inmate work program will be focused on working in the damaged areas beginning tomorrow morning–two crews of weekend work inmates will be transported to the areas of Mt. Tabor Road and the neighborhood to the south, and the Kathleen Middle School area. Inmate work crews will be helping to clear debris and assist in removing fallen trees in the areas. The work crews should be on site by around 8:30 a.m. and will work through the morning and afternoon.

Weekend work inmates are sentenced by the courts to report to work on the weekends in lieu of being sentenced to serving in jail. It is an alternative to incarceration program.