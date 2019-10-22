34-Year-Old Marlon Tyrone Burgess Wanted For Attempted Murder





Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for an attempted murder suspect: 34-year-old Marlon Tyrone Burgess is at large and is wanted for the attempted murder shooting of another man around midnight last night in the Dawn Heights Drive area in Lakeland. According to information gathered and witness and victim statements, Burges shot a 20-year-old man after they met at another location in Winter Haven and Burgess drove the two of them to the area. The two got out of the car and then Burgess shot him multiple times. They have known each other for about 3 or 4 months. The two were arguing according to the victim. The victim is in an area hospital in stable condition.

Burgess fled the scene in a 2013 white Dodge Challenger with a red stripe down the middle of the top of the vehicle (see attached photo). He may still be using the Dodge Challenger. Burgess is likely armed and is considered dangerous. His address is unknown. Anyone with information about his or the car’s whereabouts is encouraged to call local law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200, 9-1-1 if it is an emergency, or Detective Det. Brittany Wright @ 863-499-2400, or if you have any information on his whereabouts and would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or leave a web tip by clicking on the “Contact Us” box on our Facebook page or go to www.P3tips.com. The Heartland Crime Stoppers website is www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

Burgess was released from Florida State Prison in April of this year after serving a 15 year sentence for robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“Burges is dangerous. Please help us get him off the street and send him back to prison where he belongs. Please do not attempt to confront him. Call law enforcement.” Grady Judd, Sheriff