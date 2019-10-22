Swan City Hair Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





When you need a haircut, you don’t just want to find a place where you can get your hair trimmed. You want to find a place where you can take a quiet break from it all, a place to sit back and relax as you have your hair cleansed, exfoliated, and trimmed to your liking.

Swan City Hair offers just that. Located along South Florida Avenue, Lakeland’s newest hair salon offers a wide variety of hairstyling and beauty services, including hair coloring techniques. All of these services are provided in a hospitable setting that places customer comfort first, as it should be.

“In a true quality hair salon, quality should not only be seen and felt in the technical services, but also in the way business is generally conducted and people are treated,” its website states. “This quality must be produced daily with consistency.”

Aimee Dearing, the owner, is an American Board Certified Hair Colorist. She has more than ten years of experience providing such services as trimming, coloring, pedicures, and waxing. She previously offered these services as a worker. Now she’s providing them as the owner.

Dearing opened her new salon after purchasing it from the previous owner. She has since taken the old hair salon under her new management, refurbished and rebranded it, and opened it as her own business, Swan City Hair.

“It is really exciting to have my own place and continue to do what I do,” she said. “We are very experienced hair colorists. I am a board-certified colorist. So we have a lot of expertise and training that we do, we can try styles, and we love making people feel good.”

Styling hair runs within her family. Her great grandmother was a stylist who owned her own salon. So Dearing wanted to take up the family tradition by not only becoming a stylist herself, but opening up her own place.

Her new salon not only allows her to continue practicing her craft, but also offers customers a quiet reprieve from the outside world where they can relax while she and her other stylists attend to them and their needs.

“We have a very nice, calm, quiet experience here,” she said. “It is not very crowded. It is not loud and crazy. It is a very nice, calm experience for the ladies…I just want to be able to serve the Lakeland community. I really love it here, and I love doing hair and doing what I do every day.”

Swan Hair City officially opened last Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, with the ribbon cut by Lakeland Mayor, Bill Mutz.

Mutz himself did not know that the new business had been opened by Dearing, whom he had known as a friend ever since she was young. He is happy that the salon is under her new management, and thus in good hands.

“We are so glad to take a business that existed, spruce it up, and take it to the next level, and that is what you have done here,” Mutz said. “It offers all of us an opportunity for men and women to be able to come here. It is a very convenient location. So welcome and congrats. We wish you the very best.”

Joe Tedder, a Chamber Board Member, was also excited for the new salon opening. He joked that he would be an ideal customer, as it would only take less than ten minutes for him to have his hair styled.

“What a wonderful story of you working here and taking a jump to be a business owner,” he said. “That is what this Chamber is about, supporting businesses, being there for people to take that risk, the best success in the world, and we wish you the best.”

Swan City Hair is located at 4406 Florida Ave S #23, Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, call 863-616-1100, or visit their website at: https://swancityhair.com/the-salon/