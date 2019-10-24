Release by Winter Haven Police Department





Have you seen this pickup truck cruising around the area?

This vehicle was seen traveling through the Travel Lodge Motel parking lot earlier this month with $1,500 worth of aluminum in tow that was reported stolen from a residence in the 2200 block of 9th St NW. The vehicle is believed to be a green Ford F150 pickup with a light colored hood.

If you recognize this vehicle, please give Detective Leonard a call at 863-291-5858. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIP (8477).