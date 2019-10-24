Winter Haven Police Detectives Are Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Male Who Took Golf Cart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department





Does this golf cart cowboy look familiar to you? Winter Haven Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male pictured below after he took a golf cart from the Winter Haven Women’s Hospital earlier this month.

Once he selected his new, sweet ride he traveled north on 1st St S before ending up at the Chevron Gas Station on Dundee Rd.

He is likely homeless as he was seen sleeping inside the Chevron Gas Station’s car wash area. Get this, he parked his stolen ride outside of the business.

Anyone who recognizes this golf cart cowboy is asked to call Detective Lango at 863-401-2256. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIP (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.