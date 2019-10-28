Winter Haven Garden Club Celebrates “April in Paris” With 63rd Annual Fashion Show

by James Coulter





What could be more romantic than watching an ultra-chicfashion show in Paris? How about watching a fashion show in Paris without having to go to Paris?

The Winter Haven Garden Club allowed people to do just that with a special “April In Paris” fashion show during their 63rd annual charity fundraiser on Wednesday.

The garden club offered two shows that day at noon and 6 p.m. During each event, attendees could enjoy a meal catered to them by local eateries such as Rick’s BBQ and Arabella’s.

They also had an opportunity to donate money to the garden club by engaging within a special silent auction for select door prizes provided by local businesses.

Both events culminated with a fashion show with nearly a dozen local models showcasing special fashions as provided by Macy’s of Winter Haven.



The 63rd annual fashion show is the sole annual fundraiser for the Winter Haven Garden Club. All proceeds go towards various local charitable programs such as the Avon Park Correctional Gardening Program, Blue Star Marker, Coral Restorations, Penny Pines Program, Project Love Outreach, Habitat For Humanity and Keep Polk County Beautiful.

The annual event is hosted in October and planned throughout the year as early as January, explained Winter Haven Garden Club President Lois Duel.

Each year sees the fashion show grow bigger and bigger with attendance, and it is all thanks in part due to the commitment by local residents such as those attending that evening’s event, Duel said.

“Your attendance here, each of you, let us help our community in so many ways,” she said. “We thank you because we couldn’t do it without you all here. We really appreciate it.”

She especially offered thanks to many of the Garden Club members helping volunteer their time and effort to put on the event that evening.

“I really thank you on behalf of our club for being here tonight,” she said. “I really, truly, appreciate you all being here, we couldn’t do this all without you.”