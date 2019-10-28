Winter Haven Pedestrian Struck and Killed By A Car Saturday Night

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday night, October 26, 2019, which claimed the life of a Winter Haven man. The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received the 911 call at about 10:01 p.m. regarding the crash on Spirit Lake Road, south of Thornhill Road in Winter Haven.

Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old David Raines with severe head trauma, lying on the roadway, deceased.

The vehicle that had struck Raines was still at the scene. It had been driven by 37-year-old Timothy Smith of Winter Haven, who was not injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, Raines appeared to be walking home after shopping at the nearby Dollar General store, and attempted to cross the roadway when he was struck by Smith’s southbound white 2016 Toyota Camry.

The impact propelled Raines approximately 45-feet.

There was no crosswalk near the scene, which is also very dark.