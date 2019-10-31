UPDATE on Crash with Injuries on Old Polk City Rd and Lake Lowry Rd

A 1995 GMC Safari driven by Joselito Rivera Carrucini of Haines city was traveling southbound on Old Polk City Road, south of Lake Lowry Road; 2008 Suzuki driven by Johanne Lopez Caballero of Polk City was traveling northbound. For unknown reason, the GMC Safari crossed over the centerline and entered the path of the 2009 Suzuki. As a result, the left front of the GMC collided with the left front of the Suzuki. Post-impact, both vehicles rotated and the GMC overturned during which time Mr. Carrucini was ejected from the vehicle.





Mr. Carrucini was transport to Lakeland Regional with serious injuries.

Ms. Caballero was transported to Orlando Regional with minor injuries and a 7-year-old passenger was transported to Arnold Palmer with critical injuries.