Who Would Steal a Puppy?!





On October 30, 2019 at approximately 5:35pm officers responded to Furbabies Pet Store located inside the Eagle Ridge Mall. The owner of the store reported a Shih-Tzu puppy, valued at $1,500.00, had been stolen from a display crib. The owner reviewed video surveillance from her store and observed this suspect taking the puppy out of a display crib, placing it in a bag from another store and exiting the pet store without paying for it. The puppy is described as a white and black Shih-Tzu that has been microchipped.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the puppy is asked to contact Detective Ben Metz at (863) 678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.