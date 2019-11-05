Lakeland Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence in Okaloosa County

LAKELAND,FL (November 4, 2019) – As the Lakeland Police Department continues to learn the details of the incident, we know at this time a Lakeland Police Officer (Officer Chad Landry) was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early morning hours on November 2, 2019, by the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office. The officer was attending training at the national K-9 trials in Okaloosa County, Florida. The incident involves no other employees or citizens. Lakeland Police Department supervision was sent to gather further information and collect city property. The officer has been placed on administrative leave immediately, and an administrative investigation will be completed swiftly. Chief Garcia spoke with Sheriff Ashley of Okaloosa County and expressed his dire concern with this incident. The Sheriff offered his agency’s full cooperation.

Officer Landry has been employed with the Lakeland Police Department for four years and recently assigned to the K-9 unit. His annual salary is $57,894.