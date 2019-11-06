Dailyridge.com

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Agenda

Polk County Polk County News
Polk Soil & Water Conservation District

Meeting Agenda


Tuesday, November 19th 2019 – 4:00 pm

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of September 17th 2019 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer Report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Public Relations Report- Monthly  Meetings with Schools – Drew Pitts
  9. Old Business
  10. New Business
  11. Adjourn

