Announcing Dates of 2020 Polk Senior Games





The 28th Annual Polk Senior Games are scheduled for February 29 – March 16, 2020. The Games offer a two-week series of 99 athletic and recreational Olympic-style events. They attract 2,500 men and women, 50 and over, with a variety of skills – the serious competitor, the fun at heart, the seasoned athlete, the late bloomer, and the physically challenged. The purpose of the Games is to promote friendly competition, fellowship, health and wellness, an active lifestyle, and volunteerism.

Competition, held at various locations throughout Polk County, is offered in Archery, Bag Toss, Basketball Shooting, Basketball 3 on 3, Billiards, Bocce, Bowling including Team Bowling, Bridge, Checkers, Chess, Cribbage, Ballroom and Social Dancing, Darts, Euchre, Field Events, Fishing, Golf 18 Hole Singles, Mixed Doubles & Putt & Chip, Horseshoes, Lawn Bowling, Pepper, Pickleball, Punt Pass Kick, Racquetball, Road Race 5K, Scrabble, Senior Smarts, Shooting – Pistol, Rifle, Skeet, Sporting Clays & Trap, Shuffleboard, Softball, Sudoku, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track, and Walking. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded in each event and age division.

Registration begins the first week of January. The individual entry fee is $10 for the first event and $3 for each additional event up to a maximum of $28. Fees for team sports are $125 for Softball, $50 for Basketball 3 on 3, and $36 for Team Bowling. There are also facility fees for some events. Everyone receives a specially designed T-shirt. A free Closing Celebration for participants, family and friends includes goody bags, health fair, entertainment, special awards, and door prizes will be held at the RP Funding Center.

Polk Senior Games is a non-profit organization sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation to qualify participants for advancement to the annual Florida Senior Games, which leads to the National Senior Games.

Medal Sponsors are: Gold and Founding Sponsor – Publix Super Market Charities; Silver Sponsor – Homer & Annette Thompson Legacy; Bronze Sponsors – James W. Sikes Family, CPS Investment Advisors and Best Value HealthCare + Humana.

To request an entry booklet to be mailed in January or for more information about participation, volunteering or sponsorships, contact Deena Wilbur at 863-533-0055 or [email protected] or check out the website at www.polkseniorgames.org.

