Have you Seen Stephanie Adkins?





Detectives are attempting to locate 23-year-old Stephanie Adkins and her two children, Penelope Holley (girl age 5) and Kalib Holley (boy age 3). The mother and two children were last seen on Thursday evening, October 31, 2019, at 4:30PM near Ariana Street. Adkins left on foot with a double stroller and said she was taking the children trick-or-treating. She was last seen wearing shorts and a blue shirt. One child was dressed as a mermaid and the other was in a camo outfit. Adkins is 5’4” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Adkins and the children were reported missing by Adkins’ mother.