Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Purse Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

You know, when you steal a purse from someone who is working at a place that helps the less fortunate, it makes our blood boil!

The female seen below entered the back door of The Mission (180 Central Ave) into the kitchen area. She walks in with a large purse and is inside for about a minute. She then walks out with another purse that she took off a shelf that belongs to a worker there. Shame Shame Shame! She is most likely driving the light blue older-model Dodge Caravan that was seen in the parking area shortly before she entered. The van entered, then pulled around to the back and that is when she appeared.

If you recognize her or the van (looks like the back bumper is pulled away on one side) contact Officer Rusich at 863-401-2256.