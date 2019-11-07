Miracle Toyota donates portion of September sales to Brian Bill Foundation

PETERSBURG, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2019) – On Oct. 24, Miracle Toyota presented the Brian Bill Foundation with an $8,118 donation. The funds represent a portion of the Haines City car dealership’s September sales.





“Freedom isn’t free,” said Mike Murphy, CEO and owner of Miracle Toyota and Murphy Auto Group. “We have a lot of people deployed who don’t get appreciated the way they should. We’re very proud of this donation and to support the Brian Bill Foundation, which gives help to our military men and women who need it.”

The Brian Bill Foundation provides therapeutic support to active-duty and retired U.S. Special Operations warriors dealing with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain. The foundation was established to honor the memory of Navy SEAL Brian R. Bill, who was a Navy SEAL killed in action in Afghanistan in 2011.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my son Brian and the sacrifice that he and his fellow servicemen made that day,” said Scott Bill, president and board chairman of the Brian Bill Foundation. “We’re so grateful to Mike Murphy and Miracle Toyota, and all the generous donors and supporters who help make our mission a reality.”

About the Brian Bill Foundation

The Brian Bill Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides therapeutic support to active-duty and retired U.S. Special Operations warriors dealing with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain. The Foundation was established to honor the memory of Navy SEAL Brian R. Bill and all of his fellow Special Operations warriors who have died in service to their nation since the onset of hostilities after Sept. 11, 2001.

About Murphy Auto Group

Murphy Auto Group has been in the new and used automotive franchised business since

1979 and have had several dealerships in GA, SC, FL. Murphy Auto Group is well known

for its philanthropic efforts and has a long history of supporting community initiatives,

military organizations, humanitarian missions, higher learning institutions, young initiatives

and host a variety of donations throughout the year.