PCSO Is Investigating an Armed Home Invasion in Eaton Park Area of Southeast Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion in the Eaton Park area of southeast Lakeland, which occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at about 8:15 a.m.

Security video from the residence shows two of the three suspects.





The suspects demanded cash and forced the resident inside of his house where another adult and children were sleeping.