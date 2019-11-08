Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Individual Who Used Credit Cards From Lost Wallet

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Finders Keepers isn’t a thing!

Our victim misplaced her wallet after she checked out from paying for her items (the right thing to do) at Walmart on Oct. 27. By the next day when she realized her wallet was gone, the guy below had used the cards at the 7-11 store in Dundee and at Racetrac. Do you recognize him? If so, please contact Det. Lango at 863-401-2256. He possibly was a passenger in a tan or gold Scion.