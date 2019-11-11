Local Woman Killed While Riding Motorcycle Winter Haven

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On November 10, 2019 at approximately 5:17 p.m., the PCSO was notified of a traffic crash on Winter Lake Road (State Road 540)/West Polk Parkway Exit Ramp in Winter Haven, Florida. Polk County Fire/Medics and Central District Patrol responded to render aid. Upon arrival, Central deputies located driver #1, Brianna Board, 23, of Lakeland standing on the passenger side of the white Ford Transit 300 van (V1)—she had minor injuries. She was transported to Bartow Regional Health where she was treated and released.





Driver #2, Jenna Waldrop, 25, of Winter Haven was located lying in the westbound lanes of Winter Lake Road with extensive trauma; she was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Lakeland Regional Health medical staff at 5:00 pm. She was operating a Honda CBR 300 Motorcycle.

Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) is a primarily east/west roadway with two lane that travel eastbound and two lanes that travel westbound with a 60 mph speed limit. The area of where the crash occurred is considered to be rural and is boarded with woods on the north and south side of the roadway. The crash occurred on Winter Lake Road (State Road 540)/West Polk Parkway Exit Ramp. The area of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) where the crash occurred is straight. It was daylight at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigation suggests, the white Ford van (V1) had been traveling westbound on the Polk Parkway and exited on the Winter Lake Road exit. The white Ford van (V1) came to a stop at a stop sign that is located at the West Polk Parkway exit ramp/Winter Lake Road. Ms. Board then pulled into the west bound lanes of Winter Lake Road. When this happened a Honda motorcycle (V2) was traveling westbound in the outside lane. The front of the Honda motorcycle (V2) struck the left front portion of the white Ford van (V1). After primary impact driver #2, Jenna Waldrop, was ejected from the motorcycle and her head struck the windshield of the white Ford van (V1). There were no signs of any pre-impact braking from either vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Brianna Board (D1) was wearing her seatbelt and Jenna Waldrop (D2) was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ms. Board, driving the white van, violated the right of way of the motorcyclist, Ms. Waldrop. Ms. Board told deputies that she did not see the motorcycle. Brianna Board was evaluated by a deputies and she did not exhibit any signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.