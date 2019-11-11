UPDATE: Polk Deputies Shoot & Kill Woman In Stolen Truck





Suspect identified as Sidney Alexis Renew

DOB: 2/3/1999

Last known address: Deborah Dr, Lakeland

Arrest History:

07/09/2015 PCSO Public order crimes

07/11/2015 PCSO Burglary (Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed)

Larceny (Petit Theft 2nd Degree 1st Offense)

Larceny (Poss Receive Retain Stolen Credit Debit )

Fraud-Imperson (Know Intent Unlaw Posses)

07/14/2015 PCSO Burglary (Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed)

Larceny (Petit theft 2nd Degree 1st Offense)

05/29/2017 Osceola County Larceny (Antishoplifting Cntrl Dvc Countermeasure

Larceny (Grand Theft 300 Less Than 5K Dollars)

Larceny (Grand Theft Third Degree)

02/05/2018 Lakeland Police Department Violation of Probation Out of County Warrant

10/25/2017 PCSO Criminal Registration

Total of 14 felonies & 6 misdemeanors; juvenile and adult charges.

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

In response to several inquiries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting in north Lakeland that occurred today at approximately 12:27 p.m.

Northwest district deputies were investigating a report of a theft of a pick-up truck in the area (reported at about 11:30 a.m.), when a deputy noticed the stolen truck (Ford F-250) in the woods off Lakeland Acres Road at approximately 12:26 p.m. Two deputies began approaching the truck on foot on a dirt road / access point to the wooded area. Driving the stolen truck was a white female in her early 20s.

Deputies loudly called out to the suspect numerous times to get out of the stolen truck and talk with them. The suspect then accelerated directly towards the two deputies. Fearing for their safety and facing deadly force, both deputies fired at the suspect driving the truck with their agency-issued firearms. The suspect was struck by the gunfire and she died at the scene.

Three other adults in the area witnessed the deputies loudly calling out to the suspect giving verbal commands to stop and get out. They saw the suspect aggressively drive toward the deputies, describing that the suspect “had it floored.”

The suspect’s criminal history includes 14 felony charges and 6 misdemeanors, including at least 4 arrests. The charges include (some multiple counts) criminal attempt to conspire (burglary), burglary of a conveyance, possession of stolen credit cards, fraud, petit theft, use of an anti-shoplifting device, and grand theft. Once next of kin notification is made, the suspect’s name will be released.

Neither deputy was struck by the truck; neither deputy was injured.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings will include four independent investigations. PCSO homicide unit will conduct an investigation. PCSO Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative internal investigation. The 10th Judicial Circuit Polk County Medical Examiner conducts the autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. The State Attorney’s Office will conduct a separate investigation. Per agency protocol, the members involved will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.